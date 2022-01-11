-
Hoosiers have a chance to win money for drawing “fair” legislative district maps. It’s part of a contest by the redistricting reform advocacy group All IN…
Redistricting reform advocates aren’t happy about the national Republican lawyer the Indiana House GOP hired to consult on redistricting.The Republican…
Dozens of Hoosiers told state lawmakers what they want to see in new legislative maps at a Statehouse hearing on redistricting Wednesday. It was the last…
Redistricting reform advocates rallied outside the Statehouse Wednesday with a clear message for lawmakers – draw competitive legislative maps in an open,…
Indiana Democrats are calling on Republican legislative leaders to hold more public hearings on the state’s redistricting process. In a letter sent Friday…