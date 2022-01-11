-
Voters in northern Indiana approved only one of the state's two school funding referendums up for consideration this fall. The two school corporations…
Concord Community Schools’ request to renew its referendum appears to have failed.According to unofficial results from the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office,…
Voters in the Concord Community Schools district will decide Nov. 2 whether to renew the district’s referendum for up to eight years. Concord’s original…
Some voters in northern Indiana will decide the outcomes of two school funding referendum measures next week, and the leaders of the two school…
WVPE Morning Edition Host Kent Fulmer talks with Dr. Steve Thalheimer, Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools. They discuss education funding in the…
In a little more than a month, voters in the Elkhart Community Schools district will vote whether to pass a $122 million referendum. Speaking at the…
UPDATE: Voters passed the South Bend Community Schools' $220 million referendum during Tuesday’s primary. The unofficial vote results were posted…
The coronavirus crisis has created economic uncertainty and financial strain on many families. Officials from South Bend Schools say they are still…
The South Bend School Board approved a plan to get a referendum on the ballot in Spring. The referendum could raise money for the school district which…
COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ELKHART NO. . . . . . . . . . . . . 1,407 63.64 YES . . . . . . . . . . . . 804 36.36 Total . . . . . . . . . 2,211These are unofficial…