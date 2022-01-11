-
School districts across Indiana are reporting the highest number of staff and student COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Thousands of Indiana students have been sent home to quarantine, often for a week or more, during the past month as a precaution in the ongoing pandemic.…
The federal government recently dismissed an investigation into the Indiana Department of Education. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil…
Indiana lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation to provide schools full funding for students learning remotely because of COVID-19. Lawmakers say the…
More than $61 million in federal funding from the CARES Act is making its way into Indiana schools to support remote learning needs.The money is coming to…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 27 additional confirmed deaths since Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 2,377. The state announced…
Indiana schools will have access to a grant program aimed at improving remote learning. The $61.6 million for the state-run program comes from the federal…
For special education students and their families, finding the right materials and support in schools can be difficult, but the pandemic is forcing…
Indiana University announced its plans for the 2020-2021 school year, including a mix of online-only and in-person classes throughout both fall and spring…
Purdue University announced Monday May and June graduate and undergraduate summer courses will be conducted remotely, and a decision about in-person July…