St. Joseph County’s Main Library has been closed since 2019 for a major renovation. Now, the 85,000 square foot downtown South Bend building has been…
The newly renovated main branch of the St. Joseph County Public Library will have its grand opening Nov. 14. Located in downtown South Bend, the branch…
Berrien County is now averaging just under five new cases a day, a big decline from the height of the pandemic. Test positivity rates are also low, at…
The Indianapolis 500 will bring fans back this May after having none at last year’s race, at 40 percent capacity.The race was already the most attended…
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana museum founded by a Holocaust survivor who championed forgiveness has reopened following a six-month-long…
Almost a year after they first closed to the public, the Morris Performing Arts Center and the Century Center in downtown South Bend are reopening for…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the plan is for Michigan restaurants to reopen for indoor dining on Feb. 1, two and a half months after…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration is lifting a prohibition on in-person instruction at Michigan high schools and says…
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A 90-year-old hotel on Purdue University’s campus has reopened for business following a $35 million renovation that…
Officials from the South Bend Community School Corporation are reconsidering their reopening plan after hundreds of teachers and parents expressed their…