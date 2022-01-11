reopening schools

-
Many of Indiana's school leaders are grappling with tension in their communities as they consider how and when to bring more kids back into schools, but…
-
During a biweekly news conference City of South Bend and St. Joseph County officials expressed optimism about COVID-19 statistics currently trending…
-
Many schools in Indiana are working to provide some sort of in-person instruction to students as they reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some school…
-
Indiana has released it's new system with color coding to provide schools with guidance on how to proceed. In the WVPE listening area, a number of…
-
The Indiana State Board of Education unanimously approved a proposal to maintain full funding levels for schools operating online this fall. School…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new county-by-county rating of coronavirus risk that Indiana health officials say is aimed at helping school districts decide…
-
Indiana will soon send a total of $61 million to Hoosier schools to help them with their technology needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.The awards…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is pitching an idea to calm concerns about school funding, but school leaders are doubtful it will truly clear up the problem and say it…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 89 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 2,924. The state…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Republican legislative leaders want to provide schools with more certainty about funding for at least the first half of the new…