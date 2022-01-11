-
BERRIEN CENTER, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been rescued from a lake in southwestern Michigan after one fell through thin ice while fishing. The Berrien…
-
UPDATE:Upon further review, St. Joseph Co. Police now say that two people rescued from a vehicle in a ditch on Dragoon Trail earlier today were not there…
-
ELY, Minn. (AP) — An Indiana man is safe after rescuers found him cold, wet and alone in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of northern Minnesota. Authorities…
-
Indiana State Police have released details of a trooper who was on a traffic stop this weekend, when he rushed into action to help people escape a burning…
-
NEW:Today the Indiana DNR announced that after two days of searching, the body of a man who went missing in Bass Lake was recovered.(Read the release…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman who had given birth three days earlier says her instincts kicked in when she stopped along a highway to help save the…