Indiana state senators passed a bill on Monday that would create a pilot program to study a financing tool for retiring coal plants early.Much like…
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University President Michael McRobbie plans to retire in June 2021 after a 14-year tenure as one of the school's…
Jim McClelland, Indiana’s executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement, says he’s retiring. McClelland was appointed as the state’s…
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky announced he will not seek re-election in 2020. The northwest Indiana Democrat has served as the representative for Indiana’s 1st…