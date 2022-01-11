-
Indiana doctors would be forced to tell patients about so-called “abortion reversal” protocols under legislation approved by the Senate…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill requiring Indiana doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment that could stop the…
Indiana will add more hurdles for people seeking abortions under legislation approved by the House Monday.Rep. Peggy Mayfield’s (R-Martinsville) bill does…
Indiana doctors would be forced to tell patients their medication-induced abortions can be reversed under legislation approved by a House committee…