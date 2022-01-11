-
Indiana religious conservative groups lost again in court Thursday in their multi-year legal battle to discriminate against same-sex couples.The lawsuit…
-
An Indiana judge handed religious conservative groups a loss in their lawsuit challenging the so-called “fix” to the state’s controversial Religious…
-
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Conservative religious groups are arguing their constitutional rights were violated by limits that were placed on Indiana’s…
-
An Indiana county court will hear a lawsuit Thursday over the so-called “fix” to the state’s controversial 2015 Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or…