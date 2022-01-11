-
People involved in protests that turn violent would face new or harsher criminal penalties under legislation easily approved by the Indiana Senate…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has agreed not to use tear gas and other “riot control agents” during peaceful…
-
Monday, July 13, 2020 at 9 PMUprisings and riots by African Americans in 1967 left white people shocked and surprised. A presidential commission was…
-
Indiana State Police say an Elkhart man has been charged after injuring a Trooper during protests in Fort Wayne on May 30. (You can read the ISP release…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Indiana State Police and National Guard are ready to deploy to any community around the state that requests assistance. Holcomb…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb says he’ll continue to work on his “to-do list” for addressing systemic racism and injustice in Indiana.Holcomb Monday spoke about this…
-
Downtown Indianapolis streets were quiet Sunday night as a county-wide curfew kept people at home.News reports showed empty streets in the heart of…