Today we revisit a few of the most interesting conversations we had this week, including an update on Roncalli High School’s federal case involving the…
A judge ruled in favor of Roncalli High School and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis in a discrimination lawsuit last week, but the plaintiff's lawyer is…
The Biden administration recently announced an extension to the student loan payment pause until January 2022. What does this mean for Hoosiers with…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Catholic high school in Indianapolis is dropping its “Rebels” nickname, citing the “negative connotations” tied to the name that’s…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former guidance counselor at an Indianapolis Catholic high school who was fired for being in a same-sex marriage is suing the…