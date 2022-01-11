school cases

-
Newly reported COVID-19 cases among students in Indiana's K-12 schools are once again on the rise.Hoosier schools reported more than 1,419 new student…
Some school corporations are revisiting their mask requirements after newly reported COVID-19 cases have slowed over the past two months. New cases have…
Berrien County Interim Health Officer Courtney Davis says the county’s school mask mandate is working. In a Facebook Live update Wednesday, Davis said…
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona praised the efforts of educators and focused on the importance of masks to keep schools open as he visited…
Indiana surpasses 900,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. State data debunks a COVID-19 hospitalization myth. And more hospitals are reporting they are “in…
Indiana lawmakers will address concerns from school leaders about a possible loss of funding because of the high number of children forced to quarantine…
The state's latest update on COVID-19 in schools shows 5,529 newly reported student cases – a new record for the second week in a row.More than 4,000 of…
Many Hoosier K-12 schools have stopped reporting COVID-19 data to the state, as required.That’s during what State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box calls…
Starting Thursday, masks will be mandatory for students, staff and visitors at all Elkhart Community Schools. The ECS school board approved the mandate…