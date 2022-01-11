-
This year saw the end of the first full school year affected by the pandemic, more state education funding specifically to raise teacher pay, and a lot…
A study looking at school choice in Indiana suggests competition spurred by vouchers limits public school performance over time. The researcher behind the…
A new study says school choice options in Indiana have saved the state millions in education spending. But researchers say the cost-savings come as the…
Legislative leaders are calling the new state budget a “historic win” for teachers, students and schools. Gov. Eric Holcomb and top Republican lawmakers…
Lawmakers' efforts to expand school choice options are facing pushback from more than a hundred school corporations in Indiana, but a top lawmaker says a…
Leaders from Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall and Kosciusko counties came together on Tuesday to oppose state legislation they say would divert money from…
Public school leaders and educators across Indiana are sending a message to lawmakers in protest of school choice legislation at the Statehouse, with…
A group of school choice bills are prompting lengthy and emotional debates about school funding at the Indiana Statehouse, with dozens of individuals and…