-
Many Hoosier K-12 schools have stopped reporting COVID-19 data to the state, as required.That’s during what State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box calls…
-
Hoosier classrooms are now reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases, setting a pandemic record. The Indiana Department of Health’s school cases dashboard…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health updated its COVID-19 school dashboard data this week, and according to the new numbers, two Elkhart County high…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly two months after state officials said they would release a public dashboard to help track coronavirus cases among Indiana’s…
-
Indiana's data dashboard for school COVID-19 cases is now public, and the state's largest teachers union says it's a critical step to fight misinformation…
-
Preliminary data shows schools across Indiana have reported nearly 1,900 total cases of COVID-19 among staff and students. Indiana officials unveiled the…