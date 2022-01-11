school threat

-
Mishawaka High School has moved to an e-learning day for the third day in a row due to a threat against the school.The school was also on e-learning days…
Late last month, a 15-year-old at a Michigan high school opened fire on his classmates, killing four students and injuring seven other people. The tragedy…
A video circulating on the social media app TikTok has led to arrests and closures at local schools.The video references a threat to school safety “for…
Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closed Friday due to a threat made on social media. In a letter sent to parents Thursday night, Superintendent James…
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy who wanted to shoot several students at his high school in southwestern Michigan sought…