Search Query
Show Search
Programs
Schedule
All IN
One-On-One
Michiana Chronicles
Commentary
Blues Revue with Ole Harv
The Back Porch
Special Programming
Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
The Sauce
Side Effects
Michiana Stories
Michiana Women Making History
Schedule
All IN
One-On-One
Michiana Chronicles
Commentary
Blues Revue with Ole Harv
The Back Porch
Special Programming
Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
The Sauce
Side Effects
Michiana Stories
Michiana Women Making History
Indiana News
Michigan News
Podcasts
The Sauce
Aha! With Alastair
The Sauce
Aha! With Alastair
Events
Submit An Event
Submit An Event
Donate
Membership
Volunteer
Legacy Giving
Donate Your Car
Corporate Support
Membership
Volunteer
Legacy Giving
Donate Your Car
Corporate Support
About
Ways to Listen
Coverage Map
Staff
Contact
Ways to Listen
Coverage Map
Staff
Contact
© 2022 WVPE
Menu
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WVPE 88.1 FM
On Air
Now Playing
NEWS2
On Air
Now Playing
BLUES3
All Streams
Programs
Schedule
All IN
One-On-One
Michiana Chronicles
Commentary
Blues Revue with Ole Harv
The Back Porch
Special Programming
Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
The Sauce
Side Effects
Michiana Stories
Michiana Women Making History
Schedule
All IN
One-On-One
Michiana Chronicles
Commentary
Blues Revue with Ole Harv
The Back Porch
Special Programming
Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
The Sauce
Side Effects
Michiana Stories
Michiana Women Making History
Indiana News
Michigan News
Podcasts
The Sauce
Aha! With Alastair
The Sauce
Aha! With Alastair
Events
Submit An Event
Submit An Event
Donate
Membership
Volunteer
Legacy Giving
Donate Your Car
Corporate Support
Membership
Volunteer
Legacy Giving
Donate Your Car
Corporate Support
About
Ways to Listen
Coverage Map
Staff
Contact
Ways to Listen
Coverage Map
Staff
Contact
Senate maps
Indiana News
House GOP adds Senate map into redistricting bill over Democrats' objections
Brandon Smith
,
Indiana House Republicans inserted the proposed Senate district map into the redistricting bill Wednesday, over the objections of Democrats.Senate…