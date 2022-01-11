September 11

-
Local firefighters and police officers gathered in South Bend Friday morning to commemorate firefighters and police officers who died at the World Trade…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — American Legion posts from across Indiana have donated $50,000 for a planned expansion of downtown Indianapolis’ memorial to the Sept.…
Wednesday marks 18 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001. That means most high school students weren’t alive when the attacks…
Gary Gabrich is a retiree and historian specializing in Hungarian immigration to South Bend. When researching his genealogy, he discovered relatives in…
Seventeen years ago Tuesdsay, far from Michiana, four planes were used as weapons in the most deadly terror attacks in American history. Those events…
Across the country this morning people are pausing to remember a morning 17 years ago when four high-jacked planes crashed in New York City, at the…
People across Michiana will remember September 11th in many different ways. Events are listed chronologically. ($ denotes the event has a cost for…
Concord Township Fire Station One hosted a 9/11 remembrance service. Michiana fire station representatives received a special gift commemorating the…