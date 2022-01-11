-
NEW:INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A white Indiana state lawmaker has been removed from two committees after posting a meme that showed black children in diapers…
-
Rocker John Mellencamp has donated $50,000 to his southern Indiana hometown for construction of a plaza near a mural that pays homage to Mellencamp and…
-
SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Southern Indiana police say an infant found abandoned inside a bag left near a roadway is alive and healthy.Seymour police say a…
-
SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Workers installing sewer lines across a southern Indiana farm unearthed the fossilized bones of a mastodon that likely stood about 9…