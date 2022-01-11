© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shaniqua Traywick

  • unnamed_-_2021-01-19t160641.334.jpg
    Indiana News
    Baby Born On Toll Road
    Indiana State Police say a trooper helped with the birth of a baby on the Toll Road in LaPorte County last Friday. The baby, the family and the trooper…