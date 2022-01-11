-
As the weather gets colder and tougher to navigate with ice and snow, many schools will likely use scheduled make-up days when kids can’t get to class.…
NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday will sign legislation to forgive Michigan schools from rescheduling up to four snow days that occurred…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers may be closer to forgiving schools from potentially having to make up four snow days that occurred during a…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Schools exceeding the maximum number of snow days would not have to make up those that occur during a state-declared emergency under…
(LANSING) - Snow day forgiveness legislation has passed out of a Michigan House committee. A bill would still count snow days taken during a state of…