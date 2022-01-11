-
The biggest solar farm in the U.S. is being built right here in Indiana.Today we hear from people behind the project, as well as Hoosiers who have used…
Governor Eric Holcomb and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan were both in attendance at a groundbreaking ceremony for a massive solar…
The Elkhart County Commissioners voted Monday to deny the needed zoning changes for a proposed solar farm project. That’s after the county council…
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners have decided to put off a decision about a planned solar farm in Elkhart County until September or October.…
State and local leaders unveiled the 210-acre St. Joseph Solar Farm in Granger on Thursday.Indiana Michigan Power broke ground on the farm in July 2020,…
St. Joseph County was recently recognized for being “solar-friendly” and for protecting pollinator habitats in its development projects. The county…
One of the challenges for solar companies that want to invest in Indiana is different counties charge different tax rates. A new bill would provide some…
The city of Muncie is buying the former GM factory property on the city’s Southside. Officials want to turn it into a solar panel farm to generate…
Indiana Michigan Power got approval Thursday to build a large solar farm in St. Joseph County.The solar farm is expected to generate enough power for…