After months of review, the South Bend Board of Public Safety approved changes to the city’s Police Use of Force Policy Wednesday. The decision comes two…
When the City of South Bend passed a new Police Use of Force policy back in February, it was on the condition that it would be updated regularly. The…
When the Board of Public Safety passed the final version of the Use of Force policy back in February, many community groups were still calling for…
After months of deliberation and community feedback, the city of South Bend has a new Police Use of Force Policy. The Board of Public Safety approved the…
Two men from South Bend received firefighter challenge coins from the Board of Public Safety for their help in saving people from an apartment fire last…
The South Bend Board of Public Safety postponed action on the discipline matrix for the city’s police department at its meeting Wednesday morning.The…
A group of local faith leaders gathered today Monday to call on the South Bend Board of Public Safety to approve the proposed discipline matrix for the…
The South Bend Board of Public Safety approved changes to the Police Department’s body camera policy that would require random reviews of officer’s body…
The South Bend Board of Public Safety recommended policy changes for the city’s police department at a meeting Wednesday morning. These suggestions come…
South Bend residents gathered Thursday night for the first in a series of seven meetings to give input on police practices. People who attended the…