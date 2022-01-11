-
In 2015 as the City of South Bend was celebrating its 150th anniversary, WVPE featured a segment called South Bend Stories. One of those stories focused…
In this debut of Michiana Stories, Polka musician Kenny Bartkowiak shares memories of music and Dyngus Day in South Bend with his daughter, Amy.Michiana…
Mel Sandock, a prominent South Bend businessman, died Monday at the age of 96.Mel’s father, Sal Sandock, came to the United States at the age of 13 from a…
Larry & Deborah Dwyer were married in the very first year that interracial marriage was legal in the state of Indiana.
Mel Sandock's father, Sal, came to America from a small Polish town near the Russian border. Sal and his brother, Barney, moved to South Bend from Chicago…
Renowned musician Billy "Stix" Nicks talks about growing up in South Bend and the beginning of his music career.