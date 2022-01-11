-
Berrien County is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases — with an average of 240 new cases per day and 1,624 in the past week.
Ahead of the holidays, Berrien County health leaders gave an update on the county’s COVID-19 situation.Berrien County Health Department Chief Medical…
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rising steadily in Michigan, including in the WVPE listening area. According to state data, all of WVPE’s…
Berrien County Interim Health Officer Courtney Davis says the county’s school mask mandate is working. In a Facebook Live update Wednesday, Davis said…
Berrien County health officials say the county is still seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 transmission.In a Facebook Live update Wednesday, Acting County…
In a Facebook Live update Wednesday, Berrien County health officials said the county’s COVID-19 transmission has increased tenfold in the last month, and…
As vaccine eligibility expands to Michiganders age 16 and over this week, officials from the Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland…
Berrien County health officials say the county’s increase in COVID-19 cases hasn’t been as steep as in other areas of Michigan – but they say cases are…
Berrien County health officials are urging residents to be diligent about following COVID-19 safety protocols after the more contagious UK strain of the…
Berrien County Health Officials Ask For Patience As They Work To Vaccinate 40,000 Eligible ResidentsAt their weekly COVID-19 update, Berrien County health officials once again asked for patience as they work to vaccinate the nearly 40,000 county…