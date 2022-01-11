-
U.S. Steel’s northwest Indiana facility had its fourth spill this year into a Lake Michigan waterway. The company reported the release to the Indiana…
-
On Wednesday evening, U.S. Steel’s northwest Indiana facility had its third spill in as many months into Lake Michigan waterways. In a news release, U.S.…
-
The mayor of Portage is calling for several changes to the way ArcelorMittal operates. Last week, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management…
-
THE LATEST: All lanes now open again. NEW: Indiana State Police have opened another lane of traffic east bound on I-80/94 at Calumet Avenue. But the two…