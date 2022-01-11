-
Students learning primarily in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic last school year benefitted from face-to-face instruction, according to a new analysis…
Indiana lawmakers are calling the budget they passed this legislative session "historic," largely because of the education funding included in it, but the…
An Indianapolis parent is suing the State Board of Education after it changed a policy to ensure full funding for students learning remotely because of…
The Indiana State Board of Education is seeking public comment on proposed changes to the way the state calculates school letter grades. The board is in…
The Indiana State Board of Education unanimously approved a proposal to maintain full funding levels for schools operating online this fall. School…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Board of Education approved a method to maintain funding for schools reopening virtually this fall after warnings of…
The Indiana State Board of Education approved a proposal that will cut state funding from some family and consumer science (FCS) classes starting next…
The Department of Workforce Development is proposing a cut in state funding for several life-skills classes that teach things like basic nutrition and…