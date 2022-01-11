-
Indiana legislators created more than 200 new laws this year. And most of them take effect July 1. That includes controversial measures governing…
Indiana officials are making a second go of investing in capital projects around the state with the newly launched Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration…
Republicans called the 2021 legislative session “transformational.” Democrats were not quite so effusive with their praise. But everyone agrees it was a…
Maybe the biggest surprise of the 2021 legislative session happened on its final day when a new, $37 billion state budget passed with almost no…
Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state’s new, $37 billion state budget will be “transformational” for Indiana’s future.The final budget proposal unveiled…
Legislative leaders are calling the new state budget a “historic win” for teachers, students and schools. Gov. Eric Holcomb and top Republican lawmakers…
Republicans override another Gov. Eric Holcomb veto. A new revenue forecast projects billions more for the new state budget. And the latest anti-abortion…
Indiana's legislative leaders say school funding remains a top priority as the latest revenue forecast indicates an additional $2 billion available in the…
Indiana lawmakers will have about $2 billion more to use in the new state budget after an updated projection of state tax revenues was unveiled…
Indiana’s new, two-year, $36 billion state budget is headed for its final negotiation phase after the Senate approved its version of the spending plan…