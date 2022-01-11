-
Tensions flared in the Indiana House Thursday after Republicans shouted down Democratic lawmakers who voiced concerns about discrimination in a bill.The…
-
No one showed up Sunday for a “Stop The Steal” rally at the Indiana Statehouse despite FBI warnings of armed protests planned for all 50 state…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is shutting down state government buildings in Indianapolis for most of next week. He said it’s out of “an abundance of caution”…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb says Indiana is prepared ahead of potential protests this weekend stemming from last week’s insurrection in Washington, D.C.The FBI is…
-
Democrats say the General Assembly is not prepared to safely conduct its legislative session in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.Republican legislative…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers won’t be compelled to wear face masks as they meet next week at the Statehouse for the first time since the…
-
More than 60 school districts across Indiana cancelled classes today, as thousands of teachers signed up to rally at the Statehouse ahead of the upcoming…
-
More than 60 school districts across the state are cancelling classes later this month as they prepare for thousands of teachers to flock to the…
-
