-
More than 100 drivers at a Pepsi bottling facility in northwest Indiana have been on strike for over two weeks now, fighting against a proposed increase…
-
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is suing to stop a strike by graduate-student instructors after they voted to extend their walkout. The…
-
Michigan State University says 124 students reported positive results for the coronavirus last week. Nearly all the students live off campus. They had…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's American Federation of Teachers says it supports the national union's resolution that calls on members to go on strike to…
-
Personal shoppers for Instacart, a service that sends personal shoppers to pick up groceries for users, are on strike across the country.They're asking…
-
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A contentious 40-day strike that crippled General Motors' U.S. production came to an end Friday as workers approved a new contract…
-
Hoosier United Automobile Workers members continue to participate in the national strike outside General Motors facilities awaiting the ratification of a…
-
DETROIT (AP) — Striking General Motors workers will stay on the picket lines for several more days until they vote on a tentative four-year contract…
-
NEW YORK (AP) — United Auto Workers is increasing strike pay for union workers picketing at General Motors as it continues to negotiate with the company…
-
It’s been about a month since the United Auto Workers went on strike against General Motors. For small communities that rely on GM plants, the financial…