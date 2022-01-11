student cases

-
Indiana University Health Hospitals request help from the Indiana National Guard. Along with the increase in statewide cases, student COVID-19 cases are…
-
Newly reported COVID-19 cases among students in Indiana's K-12 schools are once again on the rise.Hoosier schools reported more than 1,419 new student…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb signs a new COVID-19 executive order after conferring with hospitals. New student COVID-19 cases break another pandemic record. And…
-
The Indiana Department of Health is loosening its school COVID-19 quarantine policy – but only for schools that are masking up.The new school guidance…
-
Hoosier classrooms are now reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases, setting a pandemic record. The Indiana Department of Health’s school cases dashboard…