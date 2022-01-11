-
Two new, original pieces of art now hang in the Indiana Statehouse to commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.…
-
Joyous greetings! Seems like a strange sentiment in these troubled times, but it also seemed odd when expressed by women in France, Germany, England and…
-
It’s been exactly 100 years since Indiana approved the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote.Hundreds of people –…
-
Indiana is gearing up to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote.A new state commission met…