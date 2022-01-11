-
Follow NPR's live coverage of the 2020 Super Tuesday contests, including results and analysis. Listen live starting at 8pm on 88.1 WVPE for NPR coverage…
-
BREAKING: Multiple media outlets are reporting that Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign. He is reportedly returning to South Bend to make the…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bracing his supporters for a difficult stretch, with the sobering assertion that…
-
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says he needs to raise $13 million to stay competitive through the 14-state Super…