Today the Indiana State Dept. of Health updated its color coding on its map tracking COVID-19 cases in all 92 Hoosier counties. Based on information…
Elkhart County recently moved into position as having the 3rd highest COVID-19 case count of all counties in Indiana. Local hospitals are starting to feel…
UPDATE: As of Thursday, Elkhart County has no plans to implement a face mask mandate or hold the County back from entering the next stage of Governor Eric…
St. Joseph County and South Bend officials addressed the increase in COVID-19 cases during a virtual press conference Friday.St. Joseph County is…
Many Indiana counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases as restrictions ease, but Elkhart County is seeing new cases at one of the highest rates in…
Indiana officials say the COVID-19 surge they’re expecting is still to come – though it shouldn’t be as bad as initially projected.State leaders in recent…