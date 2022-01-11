-
During an August 2 town hall meeting, embattled South Bend Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said that over the past month, he’s met…
The South Bend Common Council’s Rules Committee unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to request or subpoena personnel files and other background…
South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said he is not going to resign following last week’s revelation that he was…
Mayor James Mueller wants Joshua Reynolds, the recently hired director of the city’s Community Police Review Board, to resign or be fired, the South Bend…
“A Bad Start,” Activist Says — New South Bend Police Review Board Dir. Had 7 Suspensions As Indy CopAccording to a July 8 article in the South Bend Tribune, Joshua Reynolds — the recently hired director of South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board —…
Purdue University Monday suspended 14 students who attended a party in a residence hall Saturday night, 13 of whom were identified as student-athletes.The…
Thirty-six Purdue University students were suspended Thursday after attending a gathering at the on-campus Circle Pines Men’s Cooperative house in West…