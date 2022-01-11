-
This year saw the end of the first full school year affected by the pandemic, more state education funding specifically to raise teacher pay, and a lot…
After months of negotiations, teachers in the South Bend Community School Corporation finally have a new contract. A new agreement was supposed to be in…
The South Bend Community School Corporation has reached a tentative two-year agreement with NEA-South Bend, the local teacher’s union, on teacher salaries…
Many schools across Indiana have finalized major teacher pay raises in recent weeks, and while some schools have struggled to strike a deal, most reached…
Collective bargaining between the South Bend teacher’s union and the South Bend Community School Corporation officially reached an impasse Monday. The…
WVPE Morning Edition Host Kent Fulmer talks with Dr. Steve Thalheimer, Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools. They discuss education funding in the…
Legislative leaders are calling the new state budget a “historic win” for teachers, students and schools. Gov. Eric Holcomb and top Republican lawmakers…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state tax revenues have largely stabilized from the plunges seen early in the coronavirus-caused recession, although state…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A panel tasked with finding ways to make Indiana teacher salaries more competitive has released its long-awaited report. In its report…
The state's largest teachers union is calling on Indiana lawmakers to fully fund schools and provide educators with more bargaining power during the…