South Bend schools reach tentative agreement with teachers union after mediation
After being praised as essential during the pandemic, many service employees across the country are pushing for improved working conditions and higher…
Indiana legislators created more than 200 new laws this year. And most of them take effect July 1. That includes controversial measures governing…
A federal judge is temporarily blocking a new Indiana law – Senate Enrolled Act 251 – aimed at teachers unions. It was set to take effect Thursday and…
A federal judge will decide this week if she will temporarily block a new law aimed at teachers unions. The court heard arguments Tuesday morning on extra…
Teachers unions will get their day in court Tuesday as they seek an emergency injunction against a law that would change how union dues are deducted.…
Three central Indiana teachers unions are suing the state over a new law they say violates teachers’ constitutional rights to free speech. Senate Enrolled…
The Indiana House will soon weigh in on whether teachers need extra steps to authorize union dues taken from their paychecks, but it comes after the bill…
Teachers may be required to take extra steps to pay union dues if a bill discussed Wednesday becomes law. It’s the only paycheck deduction that would have…