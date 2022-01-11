-
Teen Faces Charges Of Murder & Child Molestation In Connection With Death Of New Carlisle 6-Year-OldNEW CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder and child molestation in the asphyxiation death of a 6-year-old…
-
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A teenager who was 13 years old when accused of killing an 18-year-old in northern Indiana has been convicted of murder. Elkhart…
-
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office says a 16-year-old died following gunfire in South Bend Saturday evening. (You can read the release below.) On…
-
LAKESIDE, Mich. (AP) — The body of a 13-year-old Otsego girl has been found near a beach along Lake Michigan in southwestern Michigan following an…