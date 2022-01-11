The Open Spaces and Agricultural Alliance

-
Public Comment Period Open For Proposed Industrial Park In New Carlisle, Community Voices OppositionCommunity members and advocacy groups are taking their protest of a proposed industrial park in New Carlilse to the official public comment sessions. The…
-
Activists demanded more transparency about the Indiana Enterprise Center during a heated St. Joseph County Council budget meeting Tuesday night.Activists…
-
UPDATED: Activists are again calling for greater transparency over the Indiana Enterprise Center (IEC) after they received stacks of emails through a…