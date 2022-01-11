-
Activists rallied against the high cost of prescription drugs, outside of U.S. Sen. Todd Young’s (R-Ind.) Indianapolis office Tuesday. The group wants the…
Both of Indiana’s U.S. Senators balk at support for universal background checks for all gun sales. That comes amid renewed debate over gun regulations in…
Several dozen protesters gathered outside of U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.)’s office in Indianapolis Tuesday to protest the conditions in migrant detention…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young is co-sponsoring legislation that would expand a federal program which rewards nurses who work in underserved…
Northeast Indiana's congressional delegation and recreational vehicle business leaders gathered in Elkhart for the sixth annual RV Industry Power…
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao met with Indiana leaders on Tuesday in the Michiana area to open Indiana’s toll road and discuss details of the…