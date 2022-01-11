-
Lawmakers debated whether to make local school board races partisan. A House committee easily advanced a billion-dollar tax cut. And the governor delivered his State of the State.
-
Some Indiana lawmakers want local communities to be able to put traffic cameras in school zones, aiming to decrease speeding in those areas.
-
The city of Goshen is installing eight license plate reader cameras in an effort to prevent crime after the Goshen Board of Works voted unanimously last…
-
A legislative study committee decided Wednesday not to recommend the General Assembly legalize cameras to catch speeding motorists in highway construction…