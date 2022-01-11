-
DETROIT (AP) — Aimee Stephens, a Detroit-area transgender woman who was fired by a funeral home after she said she wanted to be recognized as female, has…
-
Monday, March 16, 2020 at 9 PMTransgender journeys of people who transitioned and then returned to their birth gender. Produced by BBC World…
-
FERNDALE, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her department is making it easier for transgender people to get a driver’s license…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have shelved a bill that would've made it more difficult for residents to change their gender on driver's licenses…