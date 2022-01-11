-
The Environmental Protection Agency said — once the cleanup at the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago is done — the public and the environment will…
A state environmental agency said U.S. Steel violated its permit when it released excess iron into a Lake Michigan waterway last month, causing it to turn…
The U.S. Steel plant in Portage has had another spill into a Lake Michigan waterway — the second one in less than two weeks. A sheen was discovered in the…
Environmental activists, lakeshore residents, and sport fishermen in Indiana say enough is enough — the state has to do more to prevent industrial spills…
An unknown orange substance from the U.S. Steel plant in Portage was found leaking into a Lake Michigan tributary on Sunday evening. State and federal…
A parks advocacy group says U.S. Steel’s revised consent decree doesn’t ensure protections for Indiana Dunes National Park. The agreement outlines how the…
U.S. Steel’s northwest Indiana facility had its fourth spill this year into a Lake Michigan waterway. The company reported the release to the Indiana…
Government agencies and U.S. Steel have reached a new proposed agreement for how the company will make up for its hexavalent chromium spill. U.S. Steel’s…
U.S. Steel has reopened most of the Midwest Plant as of Tuesday, Nov. 5. Spokesperson Amanda Malkowski says the facility’s tin line is still closed, but…
On Wednesday evening, U.S. Steel’s northwest Indiana facility had its third spill in as many months into Lake Michigan waterways. In a news release, U.S.…