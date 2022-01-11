-
The Elkhart Co. Health Dept. has announced that a confirmed case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the county. Elkhart County Health…
St. Joseph County health officials announced Thursday that the more contagious UK strain of the coronavirus had been identified in the county. Deputy…
Lansing, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan and the Washtenaw County Health Department have asked students to avoid leaving their residences to slow…
Now that 17 cases of a new COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in the state, Michigan health officials are trying to figure out how widespread it is.The…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Washtenaw County woman is the first person in Michigan diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7. Officials say the…
Today officials in Michigan announced that the UK variant of COVID-19 has been detected in a person in the state who lives in Washtenaw County.(You can…
