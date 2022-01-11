-
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found last year in the Illinois garage and a car of an Indiana abortion doctor after he died…
A preliminary report from Indiana's attorney general says shoddy record-keeping and the degraded condition of more than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found…
UPDATE: Thursday the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office released a statement to emphasize that no fetal remains associated with Dr. Ulrich Klopfer have…
The fetal remains found in a late abortion provider’s Illinois garage have been moved to St. Joseph County, Indiana. After doctor Ulrich Klopfer died in…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the discovery of fetal remains at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion doctor (all times local):12:15…
No additional fetal remains have been found after a search of two St. Joseph County properties. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are…