Labor unions and local officials across Indiana recognized an annual Workers Memorial Day on Wednesday. One event in South Bend unveiled a memorial to…
Indiana teachers could see extra steps to pay union dues in the future if a bill headed to the Senate floor succeeds. Testimony weeks ago sparked lengthy…
The number of Hoosiers who are members of labor unions is at its lowest point in two decades, even as workplace safety issues in the pandemic may be…
Central Indiana labor leaders and elected officials say they’re working on a number of issues, including the state’s gender pay gap and support for the…
The number of union members continues to shrink in Indiana, according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s despite the number of…