-
Indiana is supplying big businesses and higher education institutions with the COVID-19 vaccine, to help vaccinate their employees and students.Dr.…
-
Indiana’s public colleges and universities have adjusted their approach to lawmakers ahead of the 2021 budget to account for COVID-19.Typical state budget…
-
Indiana universities and companies will not be able to bring many skilled international professors and researchers to the state until 2021 due to an…
-
Indiana continues to see a decline in the percentage of high school graduates going to college. According to the Commission for Higher Education's annual…
-
Several Michigan universities say faculty members and students are returning from trips to Chinaas the coronavirus outbreak grows worse.A Michigan State…