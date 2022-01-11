-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say nearly a quarter of Indiana residents age 16 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say more than 900,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the state’s pandemic…
Indiana K-12 teachers, school staff and child care workers can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any site in the state, starting Monday.Last week, the Biden…
DETROIT (AP) — People who are homeless will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan starting Monday. Health officials say it's a critical step in…
The Concord School Board voted Monday night to approve a resolution calling on Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to prioritize teachers and school staff for…
Today Notre Dame announced it will be offering a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic later this month at the Compton Family Ice Arena.(You can read more…
The Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security shared a video during the state's weekly COVID-19 briefing that highlighted a program to vaccinate homebound…
The Indiana Department of Health will run a commercial during Sunday’s Super Bowl emphasizing the importance of COVID-19 precautions and getting the…
The State of Michigan is expanding the use of the Michigan National Guard and deploying nearly 300 more troops to help with COVID-19 vaccination and…
President-elect Joe Biden is outlining his COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in Wilmington, Del. Biden has been critical of the current administration's…