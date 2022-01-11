-
State and local health officials kicked off a five-day mass vaccination clinic in Elkhart Tuesday morning by announcing the clinic now has enough vaccine…
The City of Elkhart just announced a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for this weekend. The city is partnering with Walgreens, the county health department,…
Friday Gov. Whitmer visited a vaccination site in Benton Harbor. It was one of two stops Whitmer made on her tour. Earlier in the day she toured a…
Michigan, which not long ago had among the country’s lowest COVID-19 infection rates, is confronting an alarming spike that some public health experts…
St. Joseph Health System has announced it will move its COVID-19 vaccination clinic as of next Monday to its location at St. Joe Med Center in Mishawaka.…