Today we talk about how incidents of sexual violence are reported and handled on college campuses.We also get an update on COVID-19 booster shots, and…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is doubling Michigan's daily COVID-19 vaccination goal to 100,000 shots. She cites continuous week-over-week…
The Indiana Department of Health reported 81 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,617 confirmed deaths. The…
Subaru’s Lafayette auto plant began vaccinating workers on Friday as part of a statewide plan to ramp up vaccinations.By next week the company hopes to…
The Indiana Department of Health reported 136 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,446 confirmed deaths.…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say more than 1 million Indiana residents have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and…
NEW: The Indiana Dept. of Health confirms that 70+ COVID-19 vaccination clinics are closed today because of the weather. Clinics closed in the WVPE…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Meijer is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations across Michigan this week, with plans to administer up to 25,000 doses to people age 65…
Indiana officials say the state will begin to receive a slight increase in its number of COVID-19 vaccine doses – but not enough to open up appointments…
A bill that would give Hoosier workers the right to refuse employer-mandated vaccines had its first hearing in a committee Wednesday morning. It would go…