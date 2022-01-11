-
The Indiana Department of Health has announced boosters are available for all Hoosiers 18 and older – regardless of occupation, age or underlying health…
-
Indiana is sending doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to counties without it, in preparation for federal approval of that vaccine for 12- to…
-
The Indiana Department of Health has expanded vaccine eligibility to 12 to 15-year-olds, a move local health officials say will help them reach the goal…
-
The Indiana Department of Health will expand vaccine eligibility to 12- to 15-year-olds starting Thursday, pending recommendation from the Advisory…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan says all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1…
-
The Indiana Dept. of Health has just announced that more people are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. As of today the age threshold to receive the…